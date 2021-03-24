After big losses last year, prom dress shops still face uncertainties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After taking a big hit last year, dress shops are still facing uncertainties about what this year will look like for business as schools weigh their options for prom.

Stephanie Howard, the owner of Second Dance Bridal and Formal Consignment says normally March is her busiest month, but this year business has been much slower. She had to adjust quickly when the pandemic first hit last spring.

“Bridal has kept us afloat through this really hard time, but prom is really how this business started. It’s how we were able to grow so without that I really had to think fast and get lots of bridal gowns on the floor to help us make it to the next prom season and we’re here and things are still not looking the best, but people are still trying to make it happen,” Howard said.

In past years, some Saturdays at Second Dance saw hundreds of girls come through on a single day. Now, Howard only opens her shop for walk-ins two days a week. The rest of the week is by appointment only.

With gathering restrictions and social distancing, it’s not likely schools will be able to host a ‘traditional’ formal dance. Howard says some of the girls that come in say even if their school isn’t hosting an event, they still want to do something — especially those seniors who missed out last year.

“Many say their parents planned an outdoor event. Others are getting dressed up going to dinner, taking pictures,” she said.

As schools wait for further guidance from the health department, Howard says she’s staying hopeful that more business is coming.

“It’s looking like this is slowly getting better with vaccinations and stuff so it might be that we just get a big rush, which would be amazing. I wish I could be more prepared, but I mean I can’t really ever be prepared with how the last year has been.”