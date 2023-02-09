The Green Well underwent renovations and is now back open to the public. (Feb. 9, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It only took nine days for the Green Well to get up and running again after what its owners called “a complete overhaul.”

After closing its doors on Jan. 30, owners of the gastropub spent the next week and a half monitoring renovations of the East Hills staple.

“This took nine days. Completely gutted the whole restaurant,” James Berg, the CEO of Essence owns the Green Well, said. “So, when you were here, two Sundays ago, by Monday morning this was just an empty space.”

A completely new and redesigned dining area is the biggest change guests will notice. New menu items are also expected to be introduced in the near future. Berg said he didn’t want to change too quickly.

“I think most people are going to like it. There’s always detractors when you make a change,” he said. “But it’s our job to, you know, we have a great base of customers and with this new look and feel. We call it, ‘Get back to the neighborhood.’ We really want to connect with this wonderful neighborhood.”

The Green Well has served the area since 2007 and remains the longest-serving restaurant in the area. Even with the loyal fanbase, Berg acknowledged that the renovations were important to keeping the business alive and competitive.

“Just to keep it fresh and new. If it feels old, you’re going to lose people, whether it’s 16 years old or 26 or 11 or 1 year, you gotta keep it fresh,” he said. “And the menu and the décor need to match that.”

The Green Well officially opened back to the public Thursday morning and will retain its regular business hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The gastropub will be closed on Mondays until March 13 when it will adopt the weekday schedule.