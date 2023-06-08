The scene of a grill fire on Dickinson Street SE near Eastern Avenue on June 7, 2023. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Professional Fire Fighters L366)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters are warning people to be careful when cooking out after they responded to fires linked to grills on back-to-back days.

One fire happened on Dickinson Street SE near Eastern Avenue on Wednesday night and the other on Elm Street SW near S. Division Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in either of the fires, but the fires caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and displaced several people from their homes, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

Citing the National Fire Protection Association, GRFD said that gas grills sparked more than 9,000 fires nationally last year and charcoal or solid-fuel grills were involved in about 1,400 fires.

GRFD reminded people to maintain a 3-foot “safe zone” around your grill and make sure no gas lines are leaking. You shouldn’t use your grill on a deck that can catch fire and you should keep it at least 10 feet from a structure.

You should clean your grill after each use, frequently clean grease traps and open gas grills before lighting them. Only discard coals in a metal container and only after they have cooled. Don’t keep the container near anything that could catch fire.

Never leave a grill unattended.