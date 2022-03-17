GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fleeing the only life they’ve known under threat of the Taliban, Afghan refugees resettling in West Michigan are eager to form the community they lost.

“It’s a new situation, new place; everything is new for us,” Maria Propal told News 8.

The Propal family arrived in Grand Rapids in November, seeing it as their new beginning.

“For better life of our family (and) the bright future of our children, we came here,” Propal said.

Propal’s husband and their four young kids boarded a crowded evacuation flight to freedom in late August.

A photo taken by Freshta Tori Jan’s family members on a crowded plane as they fled Afghanistan in 2021. (Courtesy)

Freshta Tori Jan reunites with her family in Grand Rapids in 2021. (Courtesy)

With the help of resettlement agencies and community advocates, they are among the roughly 400 Afghan refugees in West Michigan.

The resettlement process has come with many challenges, including the language barrier and adjusting to new cultural norms. The family expressed sincere gratitude to village of people who have supported them along the way.

The local nonprofit Treetops Collective is hosting a community event Friday to introduce refugees to their new neighbors.

“It’s an open invite to everyone who wants to form these meaningful connections with the Afghan community,” the organization’s Afghan advocate Freshta Tori Jan said.

The Propal family has spent the week preparing traditional Afghan dishes to be served at Friday’s celebration.

The Propsal family cooks. (March 17, 2022)

Along with dinner, the family-friendly event will include games, henna stations and dancing. It sold out, but similar events will be held in the future.