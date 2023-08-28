GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local leaders celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning in the Fulton Heights neighborhood for affordable housing.

Eastpointe Commons, a 118-unit project, will update the footprint of the old Fulton Manor near the corner of Carlton and Fulton Streets.

“We know that here in West Michigan and really across the country we have a housing problem and this is a way to get people in housing and really make a huge difference for their families,” Robert Von Kaenel, CEO of Hope Network, said.

In addition to affordable housing, 42 units will specifically cater to permanent supportive housing (PSH) or housing for individuals and Families who have been experiencing long-term homelessness.

“Housing ends homelessness,” Anna Diaz, COO of Community Rebuilders, said. “And we know that we have a 99% success rate for persons who will be attaining and maintaining housing long term. So that is a huge success rate.”

Those living in PSH units will also be connected to local transportation, healthcare and business help.

“Affordable housing is really key as we try to ensure that we are a city where regardless of how much income you have, you can find a place to live,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

The $40 million project is scheduled to open in December 2024.

“This is generational help,” Anthony Baker, executive director of Hope Network Housing and Community Development, said. “Because the folks who come in today and are able to establish a home here, their kids, their grandkids, they are going to have a different life than they would have if they did not have this opportunity.”