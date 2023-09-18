All Elite Wrestling is set to take over Van Andel Arena on Sept. 23. (AEW)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday, Saturday, Saturday! Van Andel Arena will be hosting a night of professional wrestling this weekend.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision makes a stop in Grand Rapids on Sept. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. The matches will also be airing on TNT that same night.

This is the second stop AEW has had in Grand Rapids. The professional wrestling organization originally came to Van Andel in August 2022.

Former WWE Heavyweight Champion and current AEW analyst Mark Henry will join the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday afternoon to preview the event.

