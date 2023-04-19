GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan held an open house Wednesday to spread awareness about the neurological condition and renew its push for epilepsy training in schools.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States after migraine, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, but some say it’s still misunderstood.

“One in 26 people will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, and one in 10 will have a seizure,” said Brianna Romines, president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. “Unfortunately, there are still a lot of myths and misconceptions when it comes to epilepsy, when it comes to seizures, when it comes to the source of that and how to react appropriately.”

The Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan is a nonprofit that provides resources and support for individuals living with the condition.

“Seizure first aid is a huge effort of our organization,” Romines said.

The foundation is currently in the process of helping re-introduce legislation known as the Seizure Safe Schools Act.

It would mandate seizure recognition and first aid training for all teachers and school personnel in Michigan, and at least one employee must have medication administration training. The bill also requires seizure action plans for students with epilepsy and has a good Samaritan clause which prevents people who are acting in good faith from being liable if an adverse event takes place.

“Schools do this for CPR and other kinds of tranings and we absolutely feel that those are important and that we can add seizure first aid to that,” said Renee Roederer, community care director for the foundation.

Roederer said her own epilepsy was first discovered by a kindergarten teacher.

“Before my family members, she saw it in the classroom and that was back in 1986. There wasn’t a Google back then to figure out, ‘What am I seeing with these symptoms?’ so she had to have been trained in some way,” said Roederer.

In Michigan, it’s estimated around 14,000 students have epilepsy. Roederer said all teachers having proper training would go a long way.

“It is so vital that teachers and school personnel know how to respond, they know how make a child comfortable, and feel valued,” Roederer said.

The Seizure Safe Schools Act stalled in the Michigan legislature twice previously but Romines said it is gaining more support from students, parents, and teachers. The foundation is hopeful the outcome will be different this time.

“The goal is in this next two year session, we’re going to reach the finish line,” she said.