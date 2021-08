GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people are expected to pile into DeVos Place Thursday and Friday for the Advanced Manufacturing Expo.

There will be live metal-cutting demonstrations, speakers and robotics competition.

The expo runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

More details about the event can be found at advancedmanufacturingexpo.com.