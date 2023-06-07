GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids will host several adults-only concerts, known as Roaring Nights, with live music, food and drinks this summer.

Each Roaring Night will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be animal programs at 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Here is this summer’s schedule:

June 15 with Mama’s Hot Sauce

June 29 with Earth Radio

July 13 with Main Street Dueling Pianos

July 27 with Project 90

Aug. 8 with Cabildo

Aug. 24 with Great Scott

The series is presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Tickets are available online or at the door if any are still available. More information is available at the zoo’s website.