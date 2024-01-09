GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Adobe In & Out announced it will have a new name, open a new restaurant and relocate its West Side location.

After more than 50 years, the family-owned restaurant has been renamed Adobe Mexican Kitchen, according to a news release.

The Mexican restaurant plans to relocate its Fulton Street location to the site of the former El Sombreero at 527 Bridge St. NW. It will feature indoor dining, a drive-thru and a late-night walk-up window, according to the release.

“Our new Bridge Street restaurant will allow us to serve even more customers while still calling the West Side home,” owner Spencer Boorsma said in the news release. “We are grateful for the generations of customers who have supported our team over the years. We have proudly grown with the booming West Side and will continue to expand to serve new generations of loyal customers.”

Adobe plans to open a Walker location at 3970 Lake Michigan Drive NW, the site of the former Rosedale Floral building. It will hire around 25 part- and full-time workers for the new location, which it says it plans to open in June.

It said it will also launch a new website later this year, which will include online ordering and updated catering options.