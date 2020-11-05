ADL offers reward for info on Jewish cemetery vandalism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Anti-Defamation League announced Thursday its offering a reward up to $3,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the vandalism of several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Officers say they learned Monday that six headstones at Ahavas Israel Cemetery on Garfield Avenue NW near Richmond Street were spray-painted with “TRUMP” and “MAGA.”

“This desecration of headstones in the Ahavas Israel Jewish cemetery is an inexcusable and heinous act in the place where community members are remembered and honored,” said Carolyn Normandin, ADL Michigan Regional Director in a statement. “We are encouraging anyone who may have information about this alleged vandalism to come forward. We thank the Grand Rapids Police Department for taking this incident seriously and investigating it.”

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said it was investigating, but didn’t find any evidence at the scene.

“When I received the call about the vandalism, I was shocked and taken aback that something like this could happen to our cemetery. The response from the community, both local and from abroad, has been overwhelming and humbling. I thank everyone who has spread awareness about this crime. I hope the person or persons responsible are found and are held accountable,” said Rabbi David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.