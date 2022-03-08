Additional charges added in child porn jail case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sex offender awaiting trial in the Kent County Jail and his former girlfriend face additional charges in connection to a jail visit when she allegedly shared images of child pornography with him.

Kari Ann Santizo, 43, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of encouraging a child to produce child sexually abusive material, according to Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker.

She was already charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the images she had recorded and shared.

Matthew Thomas Cook, 42, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of producing child sexually abusive material with a prior offense, according to Becker.

According to court documents, Santizo had recorded images and video of a teenager she and Cook had previously abused. During a video visitation, Santizo, who was described in court documents as Cook’s former girlfriend, allegedly shared images of child pornography with him.

He was already in jail awaiting trial on multiple child pornography charges.

Cook had been on parole for a prior sex crime when Grand Rapids police found several dozen images of child pornography on Cook’s cell phone, according to an affidavit signed in May 2021.