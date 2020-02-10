Activist turn to technology to curb gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A grassroots group of community activists is using technology to curb a vicious cycle of violence in Grand Rapids’ inner city.

“I’ve lost some friends and family to violence, and I’m passionate about seeing real change for the kids, the youth,” Ricardo O’Neal, co-creator of the Silence Violence Project, told News 8.

The group’s mission is to mute gunfire and promote peace.

“The core thoughts about the project was really about us finding a way to come together as a community to silence the uproar in violence,” O’Neal said.

Using virtual reality, the team is creating simulated experiences designed to show kids ages 10 to 17 how to combat violence in their lives and community. The goal is to give at-risk youth alternatives and help them seek a brighter future.

“If they’ve gone through abuse, experienced any trauma or experienced gun violence themselves, we want them to know that you can come out of it,” Brandi Belli, Silence Violence Project manager, said. “We want them to know that there’s people out here that’s willing to be there for them, to help them understand what they’re going through.

Organizers said young people from the NAACP Youth Council will act out the VR scenarios, teaching kids how to respond when exposed to a gun, how to talk to police and how to de-escalate what could become a violent altercation.

“This program provides perspective that a lot of people wouldn’t consider,” Malik Robinson, who’s on the NAACP Youth Council, said. “It shows that change is possible through collaboration, through trust.”

The group plans to reach kids at schools, churches and the Grand Rapids Police Department during workshops this spring. Over the course of 90 days, program member will meet with kids for two hours two days a week to discuss the simulated experiences.

Silence Violence is set to preview and discuss the program at 6 p.m. Monday at the Grand Rapids Center For Community Transformation.

“Our change may not happen tomorrow, right, but if we can help an army of 10- to 17-year-olds to think different, year after year, that’s a generational change,” O’Neal said.