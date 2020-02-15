Act of kindness community started in sister’s memory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women who lost loved ones to suicide are now spearheading a movement to encourage others to spread kindness.

#LoveFromLacey will soon start popping up around West Michigan and beyond. The message behind it came from Lacey Boyle’s sister, Courtney Slonecki.

“It’s just such a negative thing,” Slonecki told News 8. “I just wanted to bring something good out of it.”

Boyle died by suicide nearly six years ago. Since then, her sister has done random acts of kindness in her memory.

One that stands out was adding time to someone’s meter after noticing a parking ticket on their car outside of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

“When we cleaned out my sister’s desk when she passed away, she had a lot of parking tickets,” Slonecki explained, laughing. “I’m pretty sure she had a boot one time because she had so many parking tickets.”

Last month, and just a few weeks before Boyle’s heavenly birthday, Slonecki got an idea — a way to show people the kindness was in memory of her sister.

She ran the idea of making business-like cards by her sister’s best friend, Jenny Brink. Brink’s dad also died by suicide more than 14 years ago.

The result was a Facebook community where friends and family from all across the globe have requested cards.

“This random act of kindness is in memory of: Lacey Boyle,” the card reads on one side, next to a picture of her.

The backside reads, “Please keep this card going by paying it forward.”

The line below contains a semicolon, which symbolizes mental health struggles and affirmation to keep going.

You can read about and learn how to get involved with #LovefromLacey on the Facebook community started by Slonecki and Brink.