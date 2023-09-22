GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ proposed amphitheater will bear the name of insurance broker Acrisure.

Grand Action 2.0 co-chair Tom Welch made the name sponsorship announcement on Friday morning. Acrisure is providing $30 million to the project.

A rendering shows the Acrisure logo on the planned amphitheater in Grand Rapids.

Acrisure’s name can also be found on the Studio Park building at Ottawa Avenue and Oakes Street SW, where it has been an anchor tenant since 2021.

The amphitheater along the Grand River on Market Avenue near US-131 is still in the works, but when it’s done it’s expected to have a capacity of about 12,000 and host around 50 events per season.

Co chair Tom Welch announces Acrisure as the lead name sponsor for the planned 12 thousand seat amphitheater set to be built in downtown Grand Rapids. Acrisure is providing $30 million towards the project. pic.twitter.com/my7s3fr1yS — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) September 22, 2023

The plot where it is expected to be built, 201 Market, has been eyed for redevelopment for years. It currently houses Grand Rapids public works. The plan is to move those to an old Kent County Road Commission site on Scribner Avenue NW.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority is expected to own and operate the amphitheater.