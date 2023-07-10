GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday as it considers changing two ordinances that deal with panhandling and harassing behavior in the downtown area.

The proposed changes would allow police to confiscate personal items left in a public right of ways and parks and penalize panhandling near ATMs and outdoor dining.

“Metro areas across the country are struggling with this,” Joshua Lunger, vice president of government affairs with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, said of problems related to panhandling and large homeless populations. “The ones that are ignoring these issues, they’re doing harm not to just the people that they’re ignoring, because I don’t think that’s appropriate thing to do either … but you’re also harming the employees who are coming down every day, the residents who live here.”

The chamber presented a letter to the city commission last year that asked for more oversight and help in dealing panhandling and those who use parks and sidewalks as a place to sleep.

“The overwhelming accumulation of personal goods in public spaces and taking up entire areas of the park or taking up the sidewalk,” Lunger listed as an example. “That type of accumulation is often not clean and safe (and) is something that needs to be addressed.”

Over the past year, the city has taken several steps to address such concerns, including a partnership between its Homeless Outreach Team and Mel Trotter Ministries to provide storage areas for property and the addition of a year-round public restroom on S. Division Avenue and Weston Street.

But the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan argues the proposed ordinance changes no longer target the behavior, but rather people who are homeless. In a letter sent to the city last week, the ACLU called the changes unconstitutional and said the vague, ambiguous language is an overstep.

“It could possibly encompass a variety of innocent conduct,” ACLU legal fellow Dayja Tillman said. “For instance, one could imagine a protester outside of a business, protesting unfair labor practices. That could be harassment to someone. And that would technically under the letter of this proposal be prohibited behavior.”

Tillman said there are already laws on the books that the city could use to enforce trespassing issues and other harassing behaviors. She told News 8 that those laws cover the concerns that some have brought up and that the proposed changes seem to “explicitly target our unhoused population.”

“It’s not punishment that ends homelessness, it’s resources,” she said.

The public hearing on the proposed ordinances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.