Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Accidental dump into Grand Rapids water treatment plant

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Grand Rapids are working to resolve problems at the water treatment plant caused by the accidental discharge of a chemical.

The “surfectant product” got into the Water Resource Recovery Facility on Market Avenue. Surfectants include soaps, but the city didn’t specify the type involved in this case.

The city did say it knows where the product came from.

The discharge has been stopped. The city put a defoamer to work to minimize the effect on the plant and the Grand River.

The state has been notified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 