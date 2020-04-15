Accidental dump into Grand Rapids water treatment plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Grand Rapids are working to resolve problems at the water treatment plant caused by the accidental discharge of a chemical.

The “surfectant product” got into the Water Resource Recovery Facility on Market Avenue. Surfectants include soaps, but the city didn’t specify the type involved in this case.

The city did say it knows where the product came from.

The discharge has been stopped. The city put a defoamer to work to minimize the effect on the plant and the Grand River.

The state has been notified.