About 5,000 lose power in Grand Rapids, EGR

A map showing a power outage in parts of Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids on July 17, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in parts of Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids were without power for a couple of hours Wednesday evening.

The power went out shortly before 6 p.m. The initial restoration estimate was 8 p.m., but service actually came back around 8:30 p.m. for many.

Consumers told 24 Hour News 8 that a truck accidentally snagged a low-hanging phone line along Lyons Street near Houseman Avenue. That caused a utility pole to shift and disrupted power lines.

According to Consumers’ interactive outage map, the outage stretched roughly to Michigan Avenue NE on the north, Plymouth Road SE on the east, Franklin Street SE on the south and Paris Avenue SE on the west.

Consumers said it hasn’t had any outages linked to weather.