GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids faith leaders said the community is working to heal from the scars of its past.

“We’re laying the foundation, but this is not going to happen overnight,” said Jerry Bishop, senior pastor at LifeQuest Urban Outreach Church. “My clergy teammates for the previous five years were warning our city government that there was a tension, aggression and hopelessness as it relates to a lack of police reform.”

That came to a head a year ago when Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr fatally shot Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022. Schurr, who has since lost his job, was charged with second-degree murder and a trial has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

“Like everybody else, I watched the fatal moments,” Bishop said. “I personally believe a different culture of policing at that moment would have led to a different ending.”

He said he has noticed a shift in the law enforcement community since then.

“I think that there is a willingness to have a conversation with us now about how we are policed,” Bishop said.

A makeshift memorial for Patrick Lyoya remains near where he died on Nelson Street SE in Grand Rapids nearly a year after he was killed. (April 3, 2023)

Other worshipers maintain there is still a level of apprehension.

“There is a reservation, as well, from a lot of people,” said Daniel Smith, senior pastor of Messiah Baptist Church.

Smith said the Congolese community is especially hesitant. Lyoya was an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“On their end, and I don’t want to speak for them, of course, but just listening, I think the sentiment is that there is an opportunity, but there is also fear,” Smith said.

Smith’s rapport will bridge the gap between communities of color and law enforcement.

“It might be both sides,” Smith said. “It might be on us to reach out to some of the officers and show ourselves friendly as well, but it’s difficult.”

As difficult as the path forward may be, both faith leaders said understanding would help move the needle and hopefully contribute to a change in policing.