GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of West Michigan’s best chefs are taking part in a friendly competition, and it’s all to support the American Cancer Society.

A Taste of Hope will take place Monday, Nov. 7 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The event features samplings from 16 local restaurants.

Guests can sample a wide variety of dishes, and vote for their favorite. In addition to the food, there will also be a live and silent auction featuring culinary and travel experiences.

For more information, go to acstasteofhopewmi.org.

For a conversation with Susan Brogger, the development associate director with the American Cancer Society, watch the video in the player above.