A suite way to stay in Grand Rapids: Residence Inn opens Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For more than a year, people in downtown Grand Rapids have watched a triangular hotel rise from the corner of Ionia Avenue and West Fulton Street. On Tuesday, the newly built Residence Inn by Marriott will welcome its first guests.

The pandemic that delayed the hotel’s opening by about six months also led Residence Inn to scrap its traditional grand opening event. Instead, the business plans to celebrate with giveaways through its Facebook page and first guest welcome packages that include local treats from HopCat and Oh, Hello Co.

The 13-story hotel at 40 Louis Street NW is home to 147 suites, a heated indoor pool overlooking Van Andel Arena, fitness center, guest laundry room, conference room, 24-hour coffee and tea station and a covered outdoor patio complete with a fire pit, grill and guest seating.

Each hotel suite includes one king or two queen beds, a full kitchen and a living area.

Outside, new heated sidewalks wrap around the building. A walkway over Louis Street connects the hotel to the parking ramp at 30 Ionia Ave. SW.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows the hotel’s front desk and adjoining skywalk to a parking ramp.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows a suite living area inside the new hotel.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows the heated pool inside the new hotel.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows a studio suite inside the new hotel.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows a bathroom inside a suite at the new hotel.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown shows the guest laundry room inside the new hotel.

A photo provided by Residence Inn Downtown shows the kitchen inside a suite at the new hotel.

The pet-friendly hotel’s services include complimentary grocery shopping service for guests, according to the Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown Facebook page.

The Hinman Company has not yet announced the two businesses that will be moving into the building’s 5,555-square-foot ground floor retail space.