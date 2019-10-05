A stretch of US-131 shuts down after multi-vehicle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A multiple vehicle accident shut down the north bound lanes of US-131 between Franklin Street and Hall street early Saturday morning.

Authorities tell us the accident was caused by a wrong way driver.

Grand Rapids Police say they are unaware how many vehicles were involved and are unaware of injuries at this time.

News 8 Crews were on the scene of the crash and saw 3 vehicles being towed away.

The north bound lanes are back open now.

We are learning to get more information on this crash. Stay with us on air and online for updates.