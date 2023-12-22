GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A caravan of police cruisers snaked through a southeast side neighborhood Friday morning, but it wasn’t headed to a crime scene.

On Dec. 22, 2023, Grand Rapids police dropped off donations to a family of nine that arrived in West Michigan in June. (Courtesy Catherine Williams)

Instead, Grand Rapids police were making a special delivery. Every Christmas, the department sponsors several families in need.

This year, the list included a family of nine that arrived in West Michigan in June after a lengthy stay in a refugee camp in East Africa. They had been forced to flee their home in war-torn Congo years earlier.

“This is a special family,” Cathy Williams, captain of the department’s South Service Area, said. “They are grateful for this opportunity they’ve been given, and so that made our decision very easy to sponsor you guys for Christmas and really wrap our arms around you and let you know how special you are and how welcome you are here, especially in Grand Rapids.”

Williams spoke to the family through a translator in the living room of their Prince Street home, which had been largely empty before police arrived Friday morning with donated furniture, household items, food and wrapped presents.

The Grand Rapids Police Department also secured the donation of a washer and dryer.

GRPD Capt. Williams’ office before and after collecting donations. (Courtesy Catherine Williams)

“The whole department just pitched in,” explained Williams, who said officers first learned of the family during a neighborhood cleanup in October, part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. Two of the family’s teenage sons showed up at the event because they wanted to help pick up trash.

Williams said when the nine family members arrived in Grand Rapids, they immediately sought work or enrolled in school.

“This really is a special family,” Williams said. “It’s, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ It’s a hug. They’re so good, so respectful of their father and their mother.”

Weeks later, when Williams knocked on the family’s door to ask if GRPD could sponsor them for Christmas, she met another refugee: Billy Mangu. He had arrived in Grand Rapids from Rwanda five years ago and happened to be visiting the family’s neighbor when Williams showed up.

Mangu overheard the police captain struggling to talk to the father about the department’s Christmas sponsorship. Knowing the language barrier could be insurmountable, Mangu walked over to act as translator.

Ever since, Mangu, who is an engineer at Lacks Enterprises, has been facilitating communication between GRPD and the Congolese family.

On Dec. 22, 2023, Grand Rapids police dropped off donations to a family of nine that arrived in West Michigan in June. (Courtesy Catherine Williams)

After the Friday morning delivery, which included a visit from Santa Claus, Mangu sat with Williams and the family, which includes six children, ages 4 to 23.

“They’re grateful for what you did,” Mangu told Williams, translating the family’s words. “Very grateful. It’s a blessing. It’s a huge meaningful thing. … They want to thank the whole department. To see you guys came to the house to see them and help, it’s a big honor for them.”

Williams explained that it’s just as meaningful to the department.

She recalled the family’s reaction early on, when she tried to get a list of what they needed and what they wanted.

“They told me what they needed, but when it came to what they wanted, they didn’t understand that,” Williams recalled. “They didn’t understand. What’s something extra that you don’t need but you just want? That concept was foreign to them.”

Williams said, ultimately, they said they just want to learn.

“There’s nine family members here, and I want to say seven of the nine, they said they want to learn. ‘We want to learn. We want to learn English. We want to go to school,'” she said.

The family’s appreciation and gratitude are inspiring, Williams said.

“It reminds us how blessed we are and how grateful we need to be for the things that we have. Because I think a lot of us take that for granted, but you clearly do not,” she told the family. “I hope that you keep that forever and know how blessed you are to be here and know how blessed we are to have you.”