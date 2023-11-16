GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you want to try different foods, beers and wines, you might want to check out the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival.

This is the 16th year of the event, and it goes from Thursday to Saturday. Thursday is a VIP Preview Event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Five hundred guests will get into the event early, see presentations, taste exclusive beverages and more. Tickets for that event are $150 and come with 200 tickets for samplings.

“The Thursday event is all about a specialty curated private VIP experience, really truly meant to elevate the festival experience going on this weekend at the event,” Jeremiah Zimmerman, member of the Beer City Brewers Guild, said.

Then, on Friday and Saturday, more than a thousand different wines, beers, ciders and spirits will be available to sample, along with food creations from West Michigan restaurants. Tickets on those days are $20 for admission and come with an electronic wristband that can be loaded with tickets for tastings.

“This year, more than ever, we’ve got such a diversity of the types of foods, you can really take a global tour of culinary celebration here in one building and satisfy whatever you’re craving,” Dianna Stampfler, the festival’s publicist, said.

You must be 21 years or older to attend. Friday’s event is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday’s is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.