A Glimpse of Africa festival happening Saturday at Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The largest African cultural festival in West Michigan is happening on Saturday in Grand Rapids. A Glimpse of Africa is a free, family-friendly event that will showcase the rich and diverse cultures from different African countries.

There will be fashion, art, food, dance, music, poetry, and arts and crafts. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Calder Plaza and runs until 10 p.m. Vendors will sell different African prints and other merchandise.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will also be there to offer COVID-19 vaccines from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say they’re excited to promote diversity.

“I feel like it’s really important to embrace culture, to be inclusive, and to have a diverse space where everybody feels welcome from all over the world,” said Fridah Kanini, the founder & CEO of A Glimpse of Africa.

This is the second in-person festival. The first one was held in 2019.