GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One Grand Rapids father has made it his mission to create a community for fathers.

William Braylock chose Father’s Day weekend to kick off this goal with “A Dope Father’s Dinner.” Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., dads are invited to Twelve O One Soul for a free dinner and guest speakers.

“I wanted to highlight that as much as we highlight Mother’s Day and not Father’s Day,” Braylock, the founder of Every Kid Deserves a Dope Father, said. “I wanted to acknowledge the fathers, but I also wanted to let fathers know who may be struggling on their fatherhood journey that there are some connections and networking out there for them also.”

The event is hosted by Braylock’s group. He said it started as a clothing brand that he and his daughter made, but he wants it to grow into something more.

“With this (event), I wanted to make sure that all of the aspects of fatherhood that are barriers, whether that’s (Friend of the Court), whether that’s financial, whether it’s mental health, whether it’s education, whether it’s the juvenile detention center that’s you’re involved with your kids. I wanted to pull all of that together,” Braylock said.

The event will have many speakers to talk about those topics. Braylock hoped many fathers would come out to the dinner and learn and grow from one another.

“Let’s transform what people have as an idea of who fathers are in this day and age. We’re here, we’re available, we’re relevant, we’re capable. We’re able to transform these young people and build a foundation that they can stand on from birth all the way up to adulthood,” Braylock said.

He hopes to make this dinner into an annual event and bring more dads together.