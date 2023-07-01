GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will have its annual Fourth of July fireworks show Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. The event is a tradition for many in West Michigan.

“It is just something we’ve done for several years now, and we love it,” Heather Sullivan, a Lowell resident, said.

“This is our 13-year anniversary, and I am so excited,” said Elida Ricks, who is from Wyoming. “We come every year, and we just have a blast every year.”

Despite Saturday’s brief rain showers, blankets and lawn chairs were spread across Ah-Nab-Awen Park downtown. People claimed the best spots they could find for Saturday’s show, with some arriving hours before it started.

“We come around 9 (a.m.) every year,” Ricks said. “And stick it out. Rain or shine, we are here.”

“We have chairs,” Sullivan said. “We usually love to spread out blankets. We read and relax. We also love to walk downtown.”

Russ Hines, CEO of Riverbank Events and Media, said he loves seeing people camp out before the show.

“I love it,” he said. “I love seeing the little guys out here and the little girls, and they’re all just having so much fun. You know, there was people down here this morning at 7 setting up their blankets.”

But exactly how much work and time goes into these shows?

News 8 caught up with Gary Richards, the lead firework operator of Saturday’s event, which will be computer-run.

“Everything is all set right now,” Richards said. “Everything. So, this kind of stuff are all slices of fireworks, and they’ll just go off three at a time across the bridge, just for a split second go up.”

Each year, there is something different.

“This year, we’ll have a couple surprises,” Hines said. “But we have over 10,000 shells that will go off, and the show will be approximately 25 minutes long.”