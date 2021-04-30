’90s throwback: Grand Rapids man shows off Beanie Baby collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Beanie Babies were collected by kids and adults alike in the late 1990s. There was a time when collectors thought the pile of beans and fluff they sat on was going to make them rich.

Nick Surman reached out to News 8 about his large Beanie Baby collection. He wanted to talk about what he has planned for them.

Surman didn’t collect the Beanie Babies himself. He saw them for sale on Craigslist and bought them for a few hundred dollars from a man in Rockford.

“It was just kind of a spur of the moment, seemed like a fun thing to do and, yeah, here we are,” Surman said.

He displayed them around his northeast Grand Rapids apartment the day News 8 visited.

“I’m 26. I have almost 500 Beanie Babies and obviously there’s lots of pros and cons to that — probably more cons than pros,” laughed Surman.

Nick Surman’s Beanie Baby collection. (April 28, 2021)

The collection lends itself to a walk down memory lane.

“I remember having this one when I was a little kid, like on my bed, basically,” Surman said as he picked up a Beanie Baby that looks like a dog.

He says his current favorite is a turtle he has nicknamed “passive aggressive turtle.”

“He has this mad little look on his face here,” he said.

Nick Surman’s Beanie Baby turtle, his favorite of his collection. (April 28, 2021)

Surman doesn’t want to keep his newly acquire collection. He has a plan for it.

“I’m looking for some type of local business I can team up with that wants to bring ’90s nostalgia back to Grand Rapids and hopefully take them off my hands here,” Surman said.

A toy shop? Maybe even a museum? He’s hoping the Beanies’ next home will allow that ’90s nostalgia to be shared with all generations.

“I would think everybody who was born in the ’90s I would think had some Beanie Babies at some point,” he said, “not necessarily this many.”

The collection is currently for sale on eBay.