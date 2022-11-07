GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A special exhibit on the Sept. 11 attacks is now on display in the lobby of DeVos Performance Hall.

The exhibit was put up ahead of the musical “Come From Away,” which tells the story of thousands of travelers rerouted to a small town in Newfoundland.

The display chronicles how the attacks were seen in West Michigan through a series of special editions of the Grand Rapids Press newspaper, according to Broadway Grand Rapids President and CEO Meghan Distel.

Broadway Grand Rapids worked with Mike Lloyd, the former editor of the Grand Rapids Press, who had persevered the editions.

Newspapers covering 9/11 on display at the DeVos Performance hall. A Grand Rapids Press newspaper covering 9/11 on display at the DeVos Performance hall.

“The magnitude of what happened was almost impossible for anybody to understand,” Distel said. “I have goosebumps reading these headlines and just kind of sifting through the papers.”

People attending the production will be able to see the exhibit and read the headlines as they enter.

“It’s just a way to sort of honor and take a moment to pause and reflect on what happened that day,” Distel said.

The musical “Come From Away” was supposed to be on stage in Grand Rapids in October of 2020 but had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic.

“It’s the story of when 7,000 passengers who were traveling on transatlantic flights on 911 were grounded and diverted to Gander, Newfoundland a tiny town up in Newfoundland, Canada,” Distel said.

The musical provides a message about resilience and caring for others. The production will be performing in Grand Rapids during World Kindness Week.

“The residents there really came together, opened their homes, they fed and clothed the passengers and really … the show is about the power of community and how people come together to do great things and show kindness to others, even in the worst of times,” Distel said.

“Come From Away” opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Some tickets are still available and can be purchased online through Broadway Grand Rapids.