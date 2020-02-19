75th annual GR Boat Show to feature 400+ boats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s longest-running boat show kicks off at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday.

The 75th annual Grand Rapids Boat Show will be running from Wednesday through Sunday. There will be more than 400 boats, covering more than 250,000 square feet of the DeVos Place.

The boat show will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $12, $5 for children aged 6 to 14 and kids under 5 get in free.

