An undated photo of Santino Ysasi. (Courtesy of the Ysasi family)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The reward has increased for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered Grand Rapids church.

On Monday, Silent Observer said the reward increased to $7,500 for tips leading to the person or persons in the murder of Santino “Taco” Ysasi.

Ysasi, 46, died Oct. 19 behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church on Bridge Street NW on the city’s West Side. He was experiencing homelessness at the time and often spent his nights behind the church.

In February, the Grand Rapids Police Department released images of a person of interest in Ysasi’s murder. The video and photos show the last person who was in the area before Ysasi died.

Surveillance video released by police shows a person of interest in the Oct. 19, 2022, killing of Santino Ysasi in Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.