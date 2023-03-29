GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 11-year-old is facing charges in connection to an assault of a 5-year-old on a Northview Public Schools bus.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile prosecutor reviewed the case and then charged the 11-year-old with assault and battery.

The incident happened on March 9. Jermon Burrell, the father of the kindergarten student, said his son was crying with a bruise on his head after he got off the school bus. As the incident happened, Burrell claimed some other students stood by and recorded as the 6th grader assaulted and suffocated his son, and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help his son.

The sheriff’s office said the 5-year-old sustained “minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.”

In a previous statement to News 8, Northview Public Schools Superintendent Scott Korpak said the bus driver was placed on administrative leave.

Brunner told News 8 that the bus driver has not been charged, “nor was a suspect at any point and time.”

As of Wednesday morning, it’s unknown if the bus driver remains on administrative leave.