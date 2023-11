GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 6-year-old is in the hospital following an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Brown Street SE near Jefferson Avenue SE after receiving reports about a shooting.

GRPD said someone shot into the home, and a 6-year-old’s arm was grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are looking for a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.