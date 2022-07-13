Police on scene of an anti-abortion protest at the Heritage Clinic for Women in Grand Rapids Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six anti-abortion protesters were taken into custody for blocking a reproductive health clinic in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

A News 8 crew on the scene witnessed at least six men being taken into custody for blocking the Heritage Clinic for Women, located at 320 Fulton Street E.

Three protesters were taken into custody for blocking the employee entrance and three others for blocking the driveway to the facility.

Some of the protesters said they were enforcing God’s and the state’s laws. There were around 50 protesters, according to News 8 at the scene.

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions under most circumstances that dates back to 1931, but that ban is currently not being enforced. It’s in legal limbo while the state courts consider challenges by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, allowing states to ban abortion.