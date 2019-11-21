$5M Lotto 47 ticket sold in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone who bought a Lotto 47 ticket in Grand Rapids is $5 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the D&W store at 6425 28th Street SE.

The player matched all six Lotto 47 jackpot numbers drawn Wednesday, which were 17-18-24-26-35-40.

As of Thursday, the winner has not come forward.

The lucky ticket holder must contact the Michigan Lottery at 517.373.1237 to make an appointment to claim their prize at the lottery headquarter in Lansing. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.