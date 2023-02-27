An undated photo of Santino Ysasi. (Courtesy of the Ysasi family)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Silent Observer reward has increased for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church in Grand Rapids.

On Monday, Silent Observer said the reward increased to $5,000 for tips pleading to the person or persons in the murder of Santino Ysasi.

Ysasi, 46, died Oct. 19 behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church on Bridge Street NW on the city’s West Side. He was homeless and often spent his nights behind the church.

Surveillance video released by police shows a person of interest in the Oct. 19, 2022, killing of Santino Ysasi in Grand Rapids.

Earlier this month, the Grand Rapids Police Department released images of a person of interest in Ysasi’s murder. The video and photos show the last person who was in the area before Ysasi died.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.