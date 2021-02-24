Hundreds of Grand Rapids DTE customers without natural gas

DTE crews working to fix equipment in Grand Rapids that caused hundreds of customers’ natural gas to be turned off. (Feb. 24, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — DTE says hundreds of its Grand Rapids customers are without natural gas Wednesday night as crews repair an equipment malfunction.

The company says the natural gas outage is impacting 530 customers in Grand Rapids in the area of Knapp Street NE and Perkins Avenue NE.

They say gas needs to be turned off while the equipment is repaired for safety reasons. Crews will be working throughout the night, and services are expected to be restored by Thursday evening.

DTE said it sent out recorded calls to all impacted customers and reached out individually to seniors in the area.

DTE provided guidance to its impacted customers:

Gasoline power generators should not be used inside homes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

DTE is helping with hotel costs. Call them at 1.800.477.4747 for help with reservations.

Space heaters and blankets became available at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Community Recovery Care Center at 2340 Dean Lake.

Those staying in a hotel should turn off their water at home to avoid frozen pipes

DTE crews may ask to access to homes during the night to relight appliances. Do not open doors for anyone without DTE identification. Those staying in hotels overnight will be contacted for relighting arrangements.

Several warming centers in Grand Rapids will be open Thursday:

Degage Ministries at 144 South Division

Mel Trotter Ministries at 225 Commerce Avenue SW

Mel Trotter Ministries at Purple East at 250 Ionia Avenue SW

Exodus Place at 322 Front Avenue SW

Heartside Ministries at 54 South Division Avenue

DTE has apologized for the inconvenience.