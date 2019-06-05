Grand Rapids

50th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:56 AM EDT

50th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 50th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers of the free three-day event say it's a celebration of every discipline of the arts, including dance, music, literature, media, visual arts and design.

The opening ceremonies with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Calder Stage.

Performance schedule, festival map, food booth information and more can be found online.

Perrin Brewing Company announced a new brew to celebrate the 50th Festival of the Arts. Amber of the Arts will be available at Perrin Pub as well as select bars and restaurants near downtown Grand Rapids. 

Festival of the Arts will take place June 7 to June 9 in downtown Grand Rapids. 

Above, watch 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak's interview with Executive Director of the Festival of the Arts David Abbott.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries