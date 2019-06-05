50th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday Video

RELATED Brewery celebrates 50th Festival of the Arts with new beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 50th annual Festival of the Arts kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers of the free three-day event say it's a celebration of every discipline of the arts, including dance, music, literature, media, visual arts and design.

The opening ceremonies with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Calder Stage.

Performance schedule, festival map, food booth information and more can be found online.

Perrin Brewing Company announced a new brew to celebrate the 50th Festival of the Arts. Amber of the Arts will be available at Perrin Pub as well as select bars and restaurants near downtown Grand Rapids.

Festival of the Arts will take place June 7 to June 9 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Above, watch 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak's interview with Executive Director of the Festival of the Arts David Abbott.