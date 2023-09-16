GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Eastown Community Association held its 50th Annual Eastown Streetfair Saturday.

The free event took place on Wealthy Street, Ethel Street, and the HUB Lot in the heart of the Eastown Business District. There were more than 100 vendor booths and nonprofit organizations, food booths and live performances set to take place at the main stage at Wealthy and Giddings.

This year’s musical lineup included Selkie, Low Phase, Valentiger and many more.

“Street fair started as a way to celebrate the establishment of the Eastown community center,” Pamela Goderski, Eastown Community Association board member said.

Vendors were on the street until 8 p.m. The Eastown Streetfair was scheduled to run until 10 p.m.