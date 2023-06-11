GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five teens were arrested following a large disorderly gathering in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night.

At 9:11 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapid Police Department responded to a report of a large disorderly gathering of teens in the area of Oakes Street and Ionia Avenue southwest.

GRPD said, when they arrived, the teens were blocking traffic and shooting off air soft guns. When officers moved in to break up the crowd, two suspects resisted and were arrested.

After police broke up the crowd, it reassembled near the Van Andel arena and was broken up again.

Police said the crowd reassembled several more times before the night ended.

Three other people were arrested during the incident.