5 more charged, including minor, in downtown GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five more people, including a 15-year-old, face charges in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday the following three suspects face charges in connection to fire and destruction of five Wyoming police cruisers:

John Dupree, 23, charged with one count of riot and two counts of malicious destruction of fire or police property.

Matthew Hurth, 26, charged with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property.

Ronald Raymond, 38, charged with one count of riot, one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property and one count of third-degree arson.

Oliva Hull, 23, faces charges in connection to the vandalism at Sundance Grill and Bar located at corner of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street. The charges include one count of riot, one count of breaking and entering of building with intent and malicious destruction of a building less than $200.

A 15-year-old juvenile was charged with one count of riot. The case will be handled in the juvenile criminal justice system. Prosecutors can’t release any additional information on the case.

>>TIMELINE: Rioters damage Grand Rapids buildings, set fires

Earlier this week, two other people were formally charged in connection to the rioting.

Alexandria Lyons, 22, of Grandville, was charged on Tuesday with one count of inciting a riot and one count of malicious destruction of property. She’s accused of encouraging the destruction of windows at 82 Ionia Avenue, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Monday, 18-year-old Adrian Baker was arraigned on riot and larceny charges. Authorities say Baker broke into the Biggby Coffee shop on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle and stole the “We’re Open” sign.

If you have information you want to share with investigators, you can still call GRPD’s Detective Unit at 616.456.3380 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The FBI is still taking tips and images online about riots around the country.