GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan drivers could soon see $5 a gallon at the gas pump, according to Patrick De Haan with gasbuddy.com.

Most West Michigan stations are currently at $4.79 a gallon, another new record high.

“There’s just not enough supply to meet that demand,” DeHaan told News 8 on Wednesday.

He said Americans are pumping around 375 million gallons of gas a day.

“That’s about 10% lower than normal,” he said. “It’s hard, given refinery shutdowns that we’ve seen over the last three years, for them to keep up with even that lower amount of demand.”

On Tuesday, the EU sanctioned Russian oil, which DeHaan says is also pushing oil prices up.

He said it’s likely West Michigan could soon see that $5 per gallon mark.

“I think that’s becoming a very strong likelihood, if not close to guaranteed. The odds are probably now 85% that we will hit that $5 gallon mark. It’s something that could happen in June or maybe at latest early July. We’re one refinery issue away from that, we’re one hurricane away from that,” he said. “It seems like nothing can derail this vicious machine that continues to see prices go up.”