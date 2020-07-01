5 arrested after police chase, crash in stolen car

Authorities investigate after suspects led police on a chase in a stolen Toyota Camry and then crashed in the area of Rosemary Street and Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. (July 1, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen car and then crashing in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle involved, a Toyota Camry, was carjacked along Eastern Avenue SE near Adams Street Monday, according to a spokesman for the Grand Rapids Police Department. Since then, the car has been involved in two robberies — one in Kentwood and one along Michigan Street NE near Diamond Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Then on Wednesday, the suspects were repeatedly seen driving the car recklessly.

Finally, a Michigan State Police trooper spotted the car at a gas station near the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue. When it pulled away, the trooper gave chase and GRPD officers joined in.

The car ultimately crashed in the area of Rosemary Street and Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities investigate after suspects led police on a chase in a stolen Toyota Camry and then crashed in the area of Rosemary Street and Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. (July 1, 2020)

Authorities say six or seven people were in the car. Three were arrested right after the crash; one of them was taken to the hospitals with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police dogs tracked down another two suspects, who were also arrested.

Grand Rapids and state police were still looking for other suspects.

While an MSP cruiser was hit and damaged during the chase, no officers were hurt.

GRPD would not immediately say whether the suspects may be connected to a recent string of burglaries from auto dealerships, which have netted the thieves more than 50 vehicles in Kent and Ottawa counties.