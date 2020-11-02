5/3 Bank robbed on Grand Rapids’ West Side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 700 Bridge St. NW, according to a release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the suspect, who appeared to be a white man is his 40s, was wearing a dark knit hat and a camoflauge vest possibly over a gray sweatshirt. He took off from the bank on foot.

Police did not say how much money was stolen. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.