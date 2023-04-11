GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators will meet this weekend in Grand Rapids.

They will convene Saturday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum for the fourth-annual Cultivate Grand Rapids networking event.

“I think it’s important for the community to have an important opportunity to connect,” said organizer Zeke Fowle. “We try to break the stigma of corporate networking and make it relaxed and free-flowing.

Fowle said the biggest benefit from the event is the establishment, cultivation and building of relationships.

He said he’s seen a lot of connections form at Cultivate Grand Rapids at previous events and expects the momentum to continue.

“I always preach, ‘Your network is your net worth,'” said Fowle.

According to Fowle, panelists will participate in a discussion called “The Importance of Connection & Available Resources,” six live-art installations, free professional headshot availabilities, a cocktail bar and a guest DJ, among others.

“If you want to have a good time but networking isn’t your strong suit, we’ll break those barriers and allow you to have a good time and still network,” said Fowle. “Come, network, make connections and follow up and you never know what can happen.”

If you’re interested in attending the event, you can find ticket prices online.