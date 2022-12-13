The scene of a house fire in the area of Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street. (Dec. 8, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died because of injuries he suffered in a house fire last Thursday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

Tuesday, Firefighters identified the victim as 47-year-old Brent Dyson.

Fire broke out early Thursday morning at a two-story, two-family residence on Lafayette Avenue near Carrier Street in Grand Rapids. When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the back of the home. People at the scene told them Dyson was still in the building.

Firefighters eventually found Dyson unresponsive and brought him outside where he was transported to a hospital. A second person was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

GRFD firefighters reported that they did not hear any working smoke alarms while they were putting out the fire. The department emphasized the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. If you need a smoke alarm, you can call 311 or 616.456.3000 for help.

The fire was accidental and started in the kitchen, firefighters said. They said it was not suspicious.