GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 45th Hispanic Festival is kicking off next Friday in Grand Rapids.

The event will be held at Calder Plaza Aug. 4-6. It will include entertainment, 13 food vendors, 18 Mercado shops, interactive festivities and more.

“We’ll have a futsal tournament. We’ll have over 400 kids playing soccer in front of Calder Plaza throughout the weekend. We also have all kinds of activities for the families,” Evelyn Esparza-Gonzalez, executive director of the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, said.

This festival is the major fundraiser of the center’s programming.

“Every single dollar that we get through this event is invested in our Latino community through programming,” Esparza-Gonzalez said.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook event page.