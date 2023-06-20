GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tom Ralya thought his prized class ring from what was then Calvin College was gone for good.

It was 1979. Ralya was touring with the school’s band, Kyro.

“That means praise. So we were doing Christian music in that new rock era of the late ’70s, early ’80s,” Ralya explained.

During a tour of the Midwest, the band stopped one night at a Decatur, Illinois, Holiday Inn. Ralya took the ring off and forgot where he put it.

“I’m thinking, ‘Where would I have lost that?’ I mean, where do you start looking for something that you just got? You loved it. You were excited about it and all of the sudden it’s gone,” he said.

He went on to graduate, raised a family and became a successful businessman. He pretty much forgot about the ring.

But this is a lost and found story 44 years in the making, because while the ring was gone for Ralya, it wasn’t gone for good.

Back in ’79, a hotel worker by the name of Barbara Reynolds found the ring and held on to it. After Reynolds died in 2009, her daughter Johnna found the ring, saw it was from Calvin and noticed the initials T.B.R. engraved on the inside. She and her husband reached out to Calvin.

That’s when Jeff Haverdink went from Calvin University alumni director to Calvin University P.I.

“We grabbed the yearbook from 1979 and just quickly started looking down the list of seniors, and miraculously there was only one student with the initials TBR, Thomas B. Ralya,” Haverdink said.

That was followed by LinkedIn message from Haverdink to Ralya.

“And the LinkedIn message said only, ‘Tom, I have something I think you might want,'” Ralya said. “And then he sends me a text with a picture of the ring, and I just gasped. It’s like, how can this be? I still get goosebumps.”

Weeks later, on a warm, Tuesday afternoon, more than four decades after the ring went missing, Tom Ralya returned to the Calvin Campus to reclaim his class ring.

“I would love to present back to you, after being gone for 44 years, your Calvin College at the time class ring,” Haverdink said as he met Ralya in the atrium of Calvin’s Spoelhof University Center.

“Oh my, what a blessing!” Ralya said as he put the ring on his pinky finger.

The ring looks good, but his fingers have changed a bit over 44 years. His next stop will be the jewelers to have the ring resized.

“God restores things. Heals things which are broken, returns that which is lost,” Ralya said. “And I thought, for this time in my life, what an amazing act that God did for me.”