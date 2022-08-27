GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kids in Kent County may be back in class but the giving continues as a restaurant owner in Grand Rapids is making sure students have the supplies they need as they begin the school year.

Elijah Libbett, owner of El Nora’s Kitchen, is partnering with Urban Family Ministries, Johnny Braunn and Baxter United say they will give away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday.

The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at 543 Eastern Avenue SE. The child receiving the backpack must be present with an adult.

The event will shutdown a portion of Eastern Avenue between Baxter and Sherman Streets to accommodate bouncy houses and other games that will be offered. There will also be free food.

Libbett says those that attend will also have conversations about how to stop the violence in the community. Plus, they’ll be gathering to plan a unity walk.