4 youth detained after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four young were detained after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Camelot Drive near East Paris Avenue.

Investigators found 24 shell casings near the scene. They say the window of a home and a car were hit.

Police say a total of six youth were involved — four of them have been detained.

The suspects ran into a home, according to police, and officers conducted a surround and call out in the area.

No one was injured.

The Kentwood Police Department assisted with the incident.